SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT) Trading Down 3.6%

SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.63 and last traded at $12.71. 2,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 320% from the average session volume of 659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

SoFi Smart Energy ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoFi Smart Energy ETF stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT – Free Report) by 16,300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.14% of SoFi Smart Energy ETF worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SoFi Smart Energy ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Smart Energy ETF (ENRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iClima Distributed Renewable Energy index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global companies of any market size that enable the practice of distributed energy generation. ENRG was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by SoFi.

