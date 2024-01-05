Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Trading Up 5.8%

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.82. 94,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 421,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

DTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $536.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.85.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Solo Brands had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $110.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $502,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,749.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,901,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,306,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 894,268 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Solo Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,962,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Solo Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,018,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Solo Brands by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after buying an additional 538,995 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

