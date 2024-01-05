Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Joanna Coles Sells 905 Shares

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $14,751.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,284.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joanna Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $14,172.30.

Sonos Stock Performance

SONO opened at $15.78 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $305.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

SONO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sonos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonos

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after buying an additional 9,759,359 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sonos by 382.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,097,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,895,000 after buying an additional 3,248,148 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 938.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,728,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,119,000 after buying an additional 2,466,107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after buying an additional 1,933,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Sonos by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,863,000 after buying an additional 1,812,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Further Reading

