Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the period. Sony Group makes up about 2.5% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $11,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 84,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,427 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.73. 340,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,684. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.60. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.10 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SONY

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.