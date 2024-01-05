South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.95. 373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $97.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

