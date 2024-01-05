Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.50.

SWX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

SWX stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $68.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -80.78%.

In other Southwest Gas news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,388,000 after acquiring an additional 690,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 519.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,295,000 after acquiring an additional 656,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,176,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,582,000 after acquiring an additional 524,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,117,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,828,000 after acquiring an additional 436,206 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

