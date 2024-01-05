S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 1.6% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $427.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $443.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

