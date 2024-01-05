Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.19 and last traded at $26.19. Approximately 3,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.
Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $30.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41.
About Sparkline Intangible Value ETF
The Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (ITAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund comprised of US-listed companies the fund adviser believes to be attractive in terms of intangible assets. ITAN was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by Sparkline.
