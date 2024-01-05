SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 611,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 456,093 shares.The stock last traded at $26.78 and had previously closed at $26.57.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73.

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 196.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 53,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

