SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,770. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $34.18.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.