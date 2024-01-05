SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,627,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 1,209,668 shares.The stock last traded at $57.60 and had previously closed at $57.38.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.69.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 931.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 69,608 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

