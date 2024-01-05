SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,426,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,528,823. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $56.17.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.