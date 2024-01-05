SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $731,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,511,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $56.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.40.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

