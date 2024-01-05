SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,965 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDYG. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period.

MDYG stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.17 and a 52-week high of $76.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

