SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 296,102 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 212,221 shares.The stock last traded at $80.94 and had previously closed at $80.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 542.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

