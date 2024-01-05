Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Holdings Trimmed by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6,354.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,998,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,617,000 after buying an additional 1,967,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,606,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,230 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,125,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,698,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SRC opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $44.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $188.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

