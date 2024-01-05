St James House (LON:SJH) Stock Price Down 5.7%

St James House plc (LON:SJH – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 41.50 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.53). 4,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 35,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.56).
St James House Trading Down 5.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 41.50. The stock has a market cap of £1.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.75.
About St James House
St James House plc, through its subsidiaries, provides lottery, payment processing, and e-commerce services in the United Kingdom. It provides lottery management services, including financial reconciliation and management, draw management, player communication, and prize provision services for society lotteries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than St James House
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Small-cap Utz Brands has mid-cap aspirations: analysts upgrade
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 reasons 2024 Moderna shareholders may party like it’s 2021
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Citi and Lazard just got bullish upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for St James House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St James House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.