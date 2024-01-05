Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 30,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 19.4% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.5% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 4,727 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,217,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,542,433. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.81. The firm has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.