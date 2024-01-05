State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. apricus wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 55.2% during the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 39,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,626,000 after purchasing an additional 92,564 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.85.

Shares of STT opened at $77.37 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

