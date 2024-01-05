Steel Partners Stock to Split on Tuesday, January 9th (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, January 9th. The 12500-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 9th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 9th.

Steel Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

Steel Partners stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.70.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $492.25 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Partners in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Steel Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after acquiring an additional 267,994 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.