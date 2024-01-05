Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.39

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.39 and last traded at $70.30, with a volume of 67029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.84.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 33.26%.

In other Stifel Financial news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 97.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 111.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth $682,191,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

