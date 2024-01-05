Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 5th (ABSI, ALKT, APA, AUB, BJRI, CADE, CBU, CING, CMA, CMG)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 5th:

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $3.00 to $5.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $30.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $61.00 to $44.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $34.00 to $39.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $37.00 to $42.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $26.00 to $35.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $45.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $48.00 to $62.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $23.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $51.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $17.00 to $19.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $36.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its target price increased by Tigress Financial from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $9.50 to $11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $45.00 to $55.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $135.00 to $145.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $38.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $63.00 to $70.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $13.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $24.00 to $28.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $45.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $44.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $34.00 to $41.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $28.00 to $32.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $38.00 to $41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $4.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $49.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $95.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

