Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for January 5th (ACHC, AG, AMKBY, AZO, BOOT, BYON, CACI, CB, CCL, CFB)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, January 5th:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $92.00 price target on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $108.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.

Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. Needham & Company LLC currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $380.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $365.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.50.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $67.00 target price on the stock.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $56.00 target price on the stock.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $230.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $180.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. KeyCorp currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. KeyCorp currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.50.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has $154.00 price target on the stock.

