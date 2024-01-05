Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for January 5th (ACHC, AG, AMKBY, AZO, BOOT, BYON, CACI, CB, CCL, CFB)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, January 5th:
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $92.00 price target on the stock.
First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $108.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.
Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. Needham & Company LLC currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.
CACI International (NYSE:CACI) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $380.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $365.00.
Chubb (NYSE:CB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.
CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.
CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.
Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.
Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.
Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.
First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.50.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.
Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.
Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $67.00 target price on the stock.
German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.
Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $56.00 target price on the stock.
First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.
Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $230.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $180.00.
NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. KeyCorp currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.
OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.
Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.
Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.
Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. KeyCorp currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.
Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.
Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.
VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.50.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has $154.00 price target on the stock.
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.