StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

OncoCyte Trading Down 6.9 %

OCX opened at $3.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.95. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 3,923.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.26%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in OncoCyte by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 14,185,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 236,099 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 81,979 shares during the period.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

