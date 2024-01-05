StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $125.37 million, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 140,462 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

