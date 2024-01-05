StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEBK opened at $30.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $167.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.66. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $34.88.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 14.79%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,466.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBK. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 24.1% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 519,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100,808 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 180.2% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 126,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 81,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 271.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter worth about $410,000. 37.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Further Reading

