StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMCFree Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Price Performance

WMC opened at $9.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43, a current ratio of 352.98 and a quick ratio of 352.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $11.64.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMC. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at $681,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 31.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 14.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

