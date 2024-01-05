StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Price Performance
WMC opened at $9.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43, a current ratio of 352.98 and a quick ratio of 352.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $11.64.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.41%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital
About Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Mortgage Capital
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.