StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Price Performance

WMC opened at $9.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43, a current ratio of 352.98 and a quick ratio of 352.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $11.64.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMC. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at $681,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 31.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 14.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.