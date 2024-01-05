Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,681,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 60,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHRW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $88.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.86. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.69 and a 1-year high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

