Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 7,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

