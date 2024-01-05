Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,419,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,711,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 227.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,763,000 after acquiring an additional 925,535 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,848,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,364,000 after acquiring an additional 814,295 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 35.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,876,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,833,000 after purchasing an additional 758,199 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

TRI stock opened at $144.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.99. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $112.84 and a 52-week high of $146.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRI

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.