Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $7,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock opened at $283.30 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $318.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.47 and its 200 day moving average is $253.10. The company has a market capitalization of $89.32 billion, a PE ratio of 160.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,440 shares of company stock worth $112,671,559 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.