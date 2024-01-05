Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 1,627 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.57%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

