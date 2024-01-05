Strategic Investment Advisors MI Raises Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Moderna were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,189,000 after buying an additional 142,251,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,608,000 after purchasing an additional 150,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,754,000 after purchasing an additional 57,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Moderna by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Moderna by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,940,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $108.66 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $207.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $769,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,156,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,062,117.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,121,610.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $769,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,156,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,062,117.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,127 shares of company stock worth $12,169,011. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

