Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 3,672 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.32. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.