Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 4,868 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 24,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 38.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE WSM opened at $195.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $209.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.35.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $2,817,839.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,510,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,319 shares of company stock worth $4,400,492 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

