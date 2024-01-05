Strategic Investment Advisors MI Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,427 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.8% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $157.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.85. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The firm has a market cap of $424.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

