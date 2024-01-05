Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.47. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,757,000 after buying an additional 72,478 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Featured Stories

