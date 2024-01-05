Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Decreases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 942 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 81,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 312,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $73,226,000 after acquiring an additional 103,433 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 463.5% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 493,053 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $115,591,000 after acquiring an additional 405,553 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,024 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $283.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $318.00.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 420,440 shares of company stock valued at $112,671,559. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

