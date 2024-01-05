Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $28.04 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 11.3% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned about 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $28,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,061 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,880,000 after purchasing an additional 707,740 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,048,000 after purchasing an additional 381,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,148,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,990,000 after purchasing an additional 90,448 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $80.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.35. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $83.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

