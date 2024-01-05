Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,954 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,025,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

