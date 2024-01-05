Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $192.50 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $205.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.05.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

