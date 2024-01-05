Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPB. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 target price on Superior Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.68.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$9.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.81. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$9.10 and a one year high of C$11.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.90.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$701.33 million. Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.80%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.86%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

