Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Shares Up 4.2%

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Surge Components Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Surge Components had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter.

Surge Components Company Profile

Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices. The company also provides audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches.

