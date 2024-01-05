SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.44

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGGet Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.44 and traded as high as $7.28. SurgePays shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 339,845 shares changing hands.

SurgePays Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $89.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURGGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SurgePays had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 148.74%. The firm had revenue of $34.16 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SurgePays

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SURG. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in SurgePays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SurgePays by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 100,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

SurgePays Company Profile

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry.

