SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.44

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.44 and traded as high as $7.28. SurgePays shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 339,845 shares changing hands.

SurgePays Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $89.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SurgePays had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 148.74%. The firm had revenue of $34.16 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SurgePays

SurgePays Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SURG. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in SurgePays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SurgePays by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 100,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry.

Featured Stories

