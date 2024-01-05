SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.44

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.44 and traded as high as $7.28. SurgePays shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 339,845 shares changing hands.
SurgePays Trading Down 5.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $89.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46.
SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SurgePays had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 148.74%. The firm had revenue of $34.16 million for the quarter.
SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry.
