Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.20

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.20 and traded as high as $35.64. Surmodics shares last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 42,652 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRDX shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Surmodics from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Surmodics Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $474.85 million, a PE ratio of -282.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.20.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.37. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Surmodics by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Surmodics by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Surmodics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 1,023.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

