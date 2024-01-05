Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split (TSE:PWI) Shares Up 0.8%

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (TSE:PWI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.23 and last traded at C$6.21. 2,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 2,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.16.

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.89.

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Company Profile

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. is an closed-ended investment equity fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in dividend-paying securities of power and infrastructure companies. It employs fundamental, and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

