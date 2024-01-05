Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Down 5% Following Insider Selling

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shares fell 5% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $42.76 and last traded at $42.88. 783,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,050,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.16.

Specifically, insider Michael David Dunn sold 94,917 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $4,802,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,568.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 94,917 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $4,802,800.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,568.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $1,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $877,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,711 shares of company stock worth $17,174,740 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Symbotic Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of -122.05 and a beta of 2.04.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 105.30%. The business had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Symbotic by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,147,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

