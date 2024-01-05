Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Trading Down 11.8%

Shares of Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) dropped 11.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 1,317,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 964,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.28.
Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The company focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.
