Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Trading Down 11.8%

Shares of Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) dropped 11.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 1,317,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 964,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Synaptogenix Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Synaptogenix alerts:

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Synaptogenix

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPX. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synaptogenix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptogenix during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptogenix by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the period. 2.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The company focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.