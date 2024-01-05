Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Trading Up 0.7%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.45. Approximately 2,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

