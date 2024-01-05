Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.67

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.67 and last traded at $38.65, with a volume of 642633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 155.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 52,685 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,005,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 718,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after buying an additional 100,124 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,102,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,259,000 after buying an additional 62,424 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.